Politics US Ambassador releases carps to see off Kitchen Gods US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink on January 15 performed the Vietnamese traditional New Year ritual of releasing carps into a lake to bid farewell to the Kitchen Gods at Kim Lien pagoda in Hanoi.

Politics PM chairs 13th Party Congress’s socio-economic subcommittee meeting Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the sixth plenary meeting of the 13th National Party Congress’s Sub-Committee on Socio-Economic Affairs in Hanoi on January 16.

Politics Vietnam eyes greater partnership with UN Resident Coordinators’ Office Vietnam hopes to step up cooperation with the United Nations (UN) and the UN Resident Coordinators’ Office in Vietnam, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on Jan 16.

Politics Deputy minister visits EP to discuss ratification of Vietnam-EU deals Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son paid a visit to the European Parliament (EP) from January 13 to 16 to discuss the ratification process of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).