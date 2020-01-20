Vietnamese communities abroad celebrate Tet
Overseas Vietnamese communities are enjoying the cheerful atmosphere of the nation’s upcoming traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).
Tet celebration in Laos (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Overseas Vietnamese communities are enjoying the cheerful atmosphere of the nation’s upcoming traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).
On January 19, the Vietnamese Embassy in India held a Tet celebration for the Vietnamese community.
Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau extended his Tet greetings to Vietnamese expatriates and highlighted Vietnam’s remarkable socio-economic development over the past year.
The same day, the association of Vietnamese people in Laos celebrated the festival along with the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3).
The event attracted over 1,000 overseas Vietnamese who were treated to traditional foods and special art performances.
Earlier on January 18, a Tet celebration was observed in Prague capital of the Czech Republic.
Mayor of Prague Libus Jiri Koubek expressed his pleasure to attend the event, which helps people of the two countries understand better about their culture and cuisine.
The Vietnamese permanent mission to the United Nations and the Vietnamese Consulate General in New York also hosted a gathering for nearly 400 overseas Vietnamese./.