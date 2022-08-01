Culture - Sports Street carnival attracts audiences in Hoa Binh province A street carnival with the theme “Take me to the sun” was organised on July 31 in Hoa Binh city of the province of the same name, attracting the attention of local residents and tourists.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese table tennis squad aim high at ASEAN Para Games 2022 The Vietnamese table tennis team, with careful preparation and new players, is determined to outdo their ASEAN-Para-Games (APG) achievements five years ago at the tournament’s ongoing 11th edition which kicked off on July 30 in Surakarta City, Indonesia.