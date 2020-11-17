Vietnamese conferred Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun
Associate Professor, Dr. Tran Son, former head of the Japanese language faculty under the Foreign Trade University (FTU), has been awarded Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun, Golden Rays.
Associate Professor, Dr. Tran Son, former head of the Japanese language faculty under the Foreign Trade University (FTU), has been awarded Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun, Golden Rays. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Associate Professor, Dr. Tran Son, former head of the Japanese language faculty under the Foreign Trade University (FTU), has been awarded Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun, Golden Rays.
The Order is to honour foreigners who have made outstanding achievements in international relations and promoting the Japanese culture.
Speaking at the award ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio said the relationship between Japan and Vietnam is now at its best, recalling the visit to Vietnam by Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide as part of his first overseas trip after taking office last October.
He attributed the fruitful friendship to contributions of Japanese language speaking people, and lauded Son’s great efforts in Japanese language training.
Son had worked as head of the FTU’s Japanese language faculty for 26 years, from 1971-1997. He conducted many research studies on the Japanese language and culture, and wrote numerous Japanese books and dictionaries.
Associate Professor, Dr. Bui Anh Tuan, FTU President, said Son and other lecturers at the faculty have remarkably contributed to building and developing relations between the university and Japanese organisations and businesses, thus helping to promote the Vietnam-Japan relations./.