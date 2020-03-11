Illustrative image. (Source: mmbiztoday.com)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consumer Rights Day will be held this year under the theme “Protecting consumers in e-commerce,” according to a plan by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).



With the theme, the ministry aims to call enterprises, particularly those on e-commerce platforms, to pioneer in applying advanced technology and take initiative in the fourth Industrial Revolution.



Additionally, the enterprises are expected to protect the consumer rights on the e-commerce sites and thus, create competitive edge for themselves.



The MoIT hopes to receive support and coordination from People’s Committees of cities and provinces as well as relevant agencies in organizing the 2020 Vietnamese Consumer Rights. Governmental bodies, social organisations, businesses and consumers are all encouraged to take part in the event’s activities, the ministry said.



The Prime Minister has chosen March 15 as the Vietnamese Consumer Rights Day in an effort to raise public awareness of the importance of protecting consumer rights and interest. The day was first marked in 2016./.