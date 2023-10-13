Vietnamese corporation's 25-year journey in Cuba
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung receives Secretary of the Party Committee of Artemisa province Gladys Martínez Verdecia (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) – Thai Binh Corporation, which produces essential consumer goods, has affirmed its position as the leading Vietnamese business in Cuba over the past 25 years.
The corporation marked its 25th year of operation in the Caribbean nation with a ceremony held at the Vietnamese Embassy’s headquarters in Havana on October 12, which saw the attendance of Gladys Martínez Verdecia, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Artemisa province, and other senior officials of the host country.
In his opening remarks, Ambassador Le Thanh Tung commended the corporation’s contributions to enhancing economic, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Cuba over the past time, and expressed his belief that entrepreneurs of the two countries will seek new cooperation forms, optimise existing advantages and opportunities, and overcome difficulties to raise the efficiency of the bilateral relations, for the sake of both nations.
Chairman and General Director of the Thai Binh Corporation Tran Ngoc Thuan said since 2016, Thai Binh’s annual turnover has stood at about 100 million USD, accounting for nearly half of Vietnam’s total export revenue to Cuba, with more than 10,000 products of 12 sectors, from electronics, household utensils and garments-textiles to construction materials.
Present at the ceremony, Deputy Director of the Mariel Special Development Zone Yanet Vázquez Valdés said the corporation has expanded and diversified its operations, and it now has the largest number of projects in key areas serving Cuba’s socio-economic development.
The business has also taken the pioneering role in the application of new technologies, contributing to making Vietnam the biggest Asian investor in Cuba, she went on, lauding Thai Binh’s support to the host country in responding to natural disasters and other emergency cases./.