Business Hanoi firms hope to tighten trade, investment links with Australian partners Hanoi businesses had a chance to explore the market, seek cooperation and business opportunities, and advertise their brands to companies of Australia at a trade and investment promotion conference held in Sydney on October 12.

Business Hanoi introduces products at Australia’s Home Show Hanoi’s Industry and Trade Department and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney have collaborated to open the “Hanoi- Vietnam” pavilion at Sydney Home Show – Australia’s largest home improvement expo from October 13-15.

Business Petrovietnam leads SoEs in money recovered from overseas investment The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) recovered 2.9 billion USD from overseas investments last year, topping State-owned enterprises (SoEs) in this regard, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Business National standards help to raise competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, services The promotion of national standards and technical regulations has significantly contributed to improving the quality and competitiveness of products, goods and services, an official has said.