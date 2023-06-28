Vietnamese, Cuban Parties' newspapers foster cooperation
Leaders of Nhan dan (People) and Granma, the respective official newspapers of the Vietnamese and Cuban Parties, have agreed to step up cooperation in profession, communications, publication, and digital transformation, at their recent working session in Havana.
Hanoi (VNA) –
Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan Le Quoc Minh, who is also member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of its Commission for Information and Education, said the newspaper has innovated toward digital transformation in recent years and developed various forms of information following latest press development trends.
The official also emphasised the importance of creating necessary tools to support editors in producing the best journalistic products.
Minh and his host Yailin Orta Rivera, Granma Editor-in-Chief, discussed challenges that today's technological scenarios pose to the media industry, and agreed both newspapers need to fortify their combativeness on the ideological front.
They should also continue to improve themselves in order to fully meet the widespread communications needs of the people regarding the guiding principles and policies of the two Parties and the States during the nations’ new development periods.
Le Quoc Minh, also member of the Party Central Committee, deputy head of its Commission for Information and Education, and President of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, at the meeting with UPEC President Ricardo Ronquillo Bello. (Photo: VNA)As part of his working visit to Cuba starting June 25, Minh, President of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association (VJA), met with UPEC President Ricardo Ronquillo Bello, and joined an exchange with Cuban colleagues on the transformation of Vietnam's media system in the 21st century and the challenges of artificial intelligence./.