Politics PM meets leader of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning in Beijing on June 27, as part of the Vietnamese leader’s ongoing official visit to China.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest June 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, WEF bolster partnership Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is in Beijing for an official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Since the relationship was set up in 1989, cooperation between Vietnam and the WEF has become more substantive, focusing on important fields like macro policy consulting, plastic waste reduction, and sustainable agriculture.

Videos Prime Minister meets with Chinese top leader On June 27, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing.