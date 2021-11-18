At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee’s Ideological Department held an online talk on November 18 to discuss further tightening ties between the two Parties and nations, as well as share experience in ideology work and Party building.



Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the commission Nguyen Trong Nghia underlined the special traditional friendship between the two nations, saying that the organisation of the talk at this point of time reflects the determination to further deepen the fraternal solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and mutual trust between the two Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Cuba.



He shared experience in Party building in the aspect of ideology, which he said the CPV always attaches importance to ideological work. He also highlighted two tasks of enhancing the Party’s theoretical work and studying the contents in documents of the 13th National Party Congress.

Participants at the event looked into how to improve the quality of studies and consultations on ideological work and Party building, protect the Party’s ideological foundation amid the fourth industrial revolution, and use technological advances in fighting and refuting wrongful and hostile opinions in the new situation.



They agreed to further boost cooperation in fields of strength, contributing to boosting ties between the two Parties and diversifying forms of collaboration amid the pandemic.



Nghia also took the occasion to invite Rogelio Polanco, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and head of the department to Vietnam when conditions allow./.