Vietnamese and Cuban officials congratulate members of newly-established liaison committee of veterans of Battalion 261 - Giron in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 4 held a get-together to mark the 70th anniversary of the Moncada Barracks attack in Cuba (July 26, 1953-2023), which represents the solidarity and friendship between the people of the city and the people of Cuba.



Speaking at the event, Consul General of Cuba to the city Ariadne Feo Labrada thanked HUFO for organising a meaningful event as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the visit by Leader Fidel Castro to the liberated zone in South Vietnam in Quang Tri.

Consul General of Cuba in HCM City Ariadne Feo Labrada speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

This event is proof of the friendship, solidarity, and pure internationalism between the two countries and the two peoples, she said, adding that 70 years ago, the attack on the Moncada Barracks by young Cuban patriots led Fidel Castro - the great leader of Cuba - opened up a new stage of development during the Cuban revolution as it subsequently brought the just struggle of the Cuban people to victory on January 1, 1959.



The diplomat said that over the years, Vietnam and Cuba have demonstrated a close brotherhood and solidarity, fostered by leaders, especially sincere support in various fields, especially people-to-people exchanges. The Cuban people appreciate the opportunities for cultural exchange and friendship with the Vietnamese people and always thank Vietnam for standing side-by-side and supporting Cuba wholeheartedly during difficult times.





HUFO President Truong Thi Hien speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

HUFO President Truong Thi Hien said that along with the exchange of high-level delegations between Vietnam and Cuba in 2023, the union is coordinating with the Consulate General of Cuba to organise major celebrations.

On this occasion, the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City announced the establishment of a liaison committee of veterans of Battalion 261 - Giron in Ho Chi Minh City./.