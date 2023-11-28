At the seminar (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Young officers from the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces gathered at a seminar in Hanoi on November 28 to tighten the loyal solidarity between the two countries and armies.

Speaking at the event, Col. Tran Viet Nang, head of the VPA’s Youth Department said the activity aims to popularise the traditions and relations between the two countries’ armies and people, their culture and people while nurturing revolutionary ideals and fostering the spirit of dedication among the young generations of both armies and countries as a whole.

The two sides briefed each other on the general situation of the two countries and armies, and discussed measures to further strengthen the bilateral special relationship.

The Vietnamese side affirmed that the young officers of VPA will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the Cuban people and comrades from the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces,



On the occasion, Nang proposed that both sides strengthen their fight against all sabotage plots and tactics of hostile forces aimed at dividing the solidarity between the two countries and armies. He also suggested increasing exchanges and improving professional competence for young officers, with an initial focus on medical field.

While in Vietnam from November 23-December 3, the Cuban delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and toured the Presidential Palace and Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi. They also attended a meeting hosted by leader of the VPA’s General Political Department, and exchanges with some military schools./.