Culture - Sports Concert promoting peace to debut in Vietnam A concert entitled “A mass for peace” will take place at the Hanoi Opera House on November 12-13 with the participation of 200 artists from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB) and other international choirs.

Culture - Sports VNA documentary wins numerous int’l awards “Đi qua trũng bóng chết” (or Walking through the valley of death), a documentary written, produced and directed by the Vietnam News Agency, has won six awards at international film festivals.