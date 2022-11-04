Vietnamese cultural heritage week to promote national solidarity
The “Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups- Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week 2022" will take place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi from November 18-23, featuring a wide range of activities.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The “Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups- Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week 2022" will take place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi from November 18-23, featuring a wide range of activities.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee will jointly host the event, which aims to promote the national solidarity spirit; and honour, preserve and promote values of cultural heritage of the 54 ethnic groups in the country, contributing to building an advanced Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity.
The highlight of the event will be the opening ceremony, a festival introducing customs of northern ethnic minorities, and a meeting gathering artisans and people that made great contributions to conserving and promoting culture of ethnic minorities in the north.
A workshop to discuss orientations and measures to preserve and uphold traditional costumes of ethnic groups, and to promote tourism development will be arranged.
Other activities include programmes to enact traditional markets in northern mountainous areas, festivals and customs of Ede people in Dak Lak province and Cham people in An Giang province, an exhibition introducing traditional customs of northern ethnic minority groups, and a culture exchange festival of ethnic groups in the southwest, Central Highlands, and northwest regions./.