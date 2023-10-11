Chairman of the Central Council for the Theory and Criticism of Literature and the Arts Nguyen The Ky (standing, right) speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – A visiting delegation of the Central Council for the Theory and Criticism of Literature and the Arts held a meeting with cultural and artistic associations of the Vietnamese community in Germany on October 10 in Berlin to seek measures to preserve and promote Vietnamese culture and arts in Germany.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Vu Quang Minh said that cultural and arts activities of the Vietnamese community in Germany are robust, rich and diverse, including music, dance, poetry, literature and other forms of arts. He also expressed his hope that Vietnamese culture and arts will be preserved and promoted in the European country through generations.

Chairman of the Central Council for the Theory and Criticism of Literature and the Arts Nguyen The Ky said the delegation's visit to Germany aims to discuss with organisations and agencies of the German side as well as associations of the Vietnamese community cooperation in literature and arts and activities in the field of overseas Vietnamese, serving the review and perfection of the Vietnamese Party, Government’s orientations, policies and laws on literature and arts in 2025 on the occasion of the 50th National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2025).

Representatives of Vietnamese literature and arts clubs, organisations in Germany and other European countries expressed their wish to preserve and promote Vietnamese traditional art forms in foreign countries, helping foreign friends to have a better understanding about the cultural identities of the S-shaped country.

During their trip, the council is scheduled to meet with leaders of the Berlin international film festival (Berlinale), Goethe Institute, the Germany-Vietnam Association and other organisations ./.

