A performance at "VGong's Got Talent 2023" contest

Sydney (VNA) - The Vietnam Student Association at the Australian University of Wollongong in Sydney has organised the “VGong's Got Talent 2023” contest, aiming to spark students' creativity, passion and talent as well as promote the image of Vietnam among local and international friends.



Held on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Australia, the event is also intended to strengthen understanding in culture, friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



This edition of "VGong's Got Talent" attracted 30 performances after two months. Of these, eight outstanding performances were selected to perform at the final of the competition (August 17).



A special feature of the programme is the combination of performances of Vietnamese students which are imbued with national cultural identity and those performed by indigenous Australians.



In his remarks at the opening of the event, Vietnamese Consul General in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia Nguyen Dang Thang, hailed the creativity and enthusiasm of the Vietnamese students in organising such an event, hoping that they will actively contribute to foster Vietnam-Australia relations.



Professor Theo Farrell, Vice President of the University of Wollongong, considered "VGong's Got Talent" a great programme, a testament to the spirit and enthusiasm of the youth. It is also a way for international students to integrate into the life and culture of Australia as well as enrich the multi-ethnic culture of this Oceanian nation./.