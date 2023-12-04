Culture - Sports 1,000 runners join Vietnam-China cross-border marathon Some 1,000 runners from Vietnam, China and countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) participated in the first International Friendship Marathon 2023, taking place in the border city of Mong Cai, Vietnam's northern border province of Quang Ninh, on December 3.

Culture - Sports Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam opens Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts on December 3 kicked off the Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam 2023 in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

Culture - Sports A visit to Mac Cuu Temple in Ha Tien Mac Cuu Temple is a renowned cultural and historical site in Ha Tien city, Kien Giang province. The relic site is dedicated to the worship of Mac Cuu, who explored the land over three centuries ago.