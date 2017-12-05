At the Vietnamese Tourism-Culture Festival in the RoK 2016 (Source: VNAT)



– The Vietnamese Tourism-Culture Festival will be held in the Republic of Korea (RoK) as part of activities celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations (December 22), according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.During the festival, a tourism promotion programme will introduce tourism potential and policies of Vietnam as well as new tourism products of the country. The event is expected to draw 100 delegates from RoK travel firms and media agencies.According to the Korean Tourism Organisation in Vietnam, 2017 is a successful year of the RoK tourism sector in Vietnam. As of November 19, over 302,200 Vietnamese tourists visited the RoK, a rise of 29.9 percent year on year, making Vietnam the eighth largest market of the RoK.Vietnam is also a popular destination for RoK travelers, welcoming over 1.54 million arrivals in 2016, up 38.7 percent compared to 2015. At the end of November this year, more than 2.15 million RoK tourists came to Vietnam, a surge of 55.3 percent year on year. The RoK ranks second only after China in the number of visitors to the Southeast Asian country.Vice Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Ha Van Sieu said that over the past years, tourism cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK has been growing. He expressed his hope that in the coming time, businesses of both sides will foster connectivity, contributing to lifting bilateral tourism ties to a new height, thus boosting socio-economic growth in both countries.-VNA