Participants at the opening ceremony of the festival (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Members of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) attended an Asian Harvest Festival at the headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva on June 2.



Hosted by the Asian Ambassadors’ Spouses Association in Geneva in collaboration with the delegations of Asian countries, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, the event aimed to promote the diverse culture in Asia.



The Vietnamese delegation joined a traditional costume performance at the event. Its booth also displayed Vietnamese agricultural products including rice, coffee, tea, cashew nut, and fruits; and others such as silk scarves, handicraft products, and souvenirs.



The festival offers a chance for the Vietnamese delegation to popularise the wet rice civilisation of Vietnam where harvest festivals have become part of the daily life.



In his opening speech, General Director of WIPO Daren Tang said the event contributes to promoting culture identities of Asian nations, and strengthening close cooperation among its member countries.



Funds collected from the festival's activities have been donated to charity organisations.



The Asian Harvest Festival is the continuation of the festival “Taste of Asia” in October last year - the opening event for cultural promotion activities at WIPO’s headquarters after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.