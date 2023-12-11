London (VNA) - A delegation of the Vietnam-UK Friendship Association (VUFA) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations led by VUFA Vice President Nguyen Van Phuc, paid a working visit to the UK from December 3 -10.



During the visit, the delegation presented the medal “For Peace and Friendship Among Nations” to Ben Chapman, Warwick Morris and Paul Smith, the co-founders of the Vietnam-UK Network (VUKN), to honour their outstanding contributions to the relations between the two countries.



At the event, VUKN and VUFA also signed a new five-year Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC), which acknowledges the two organisations’ long-standing and fruitful on-going relationship while marking a new era of partnership between them.

The VUFA delegation coordinated with a delegation of the Academy of Journalism and Communication under the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics to hold a working session with leaders of SOAS University, one of the leading research centres for Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

They also paid a working trip to Karl Marx Library, home to more than 60,000 books and newspapers on Marxism, scientific socialism and international workers' movements.

On the occasion, the delegation presented to the library an English version of the book "Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam" by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and a book on the world people’s affection for President Ho Chi Minh compiled by the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry on the occasion of the 110th year since the Vietnamese President set foot on the UK during his journey to seek ways to liberate the nation (1913-2023).

The delegation held meetings with the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of Vietnamese organisations and associations in the UK in the Vietnamese community in the UK including the Vietnamese Association in the UK (VAUK), the Vietnamese Intellectual Society in the UK and Northern Ireland (VIS), the Vietnamese Business Association in the UK (VBUK) and the Vietnamese Student Association in the UK (SVUK)./.