Vietnamese diplomat stresses importance of UN’s cooperation with Arab League
The situation in the Arab region underscores the importance of cooperation between the United Nations and regional organisations, including the Arab League (AL), Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese mission to the UN Ambassador Pham Hai Anh told the UN Security Council on January 18.
Delegates attend UNSC briefing (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – The situation in the Arab region underscores the importance of cooperation between the United Nations and regional organisations, including the Arab League (AL), Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese mission to the UN Ambassador Pham Hai Anh told the UN Security Council on January 18.
Addressing the council briefing on cooperation with the Arab League, Anh described the establishment of the UN Liaison Office as a great example of a new level of cooperation.
The UN’s cooperation with regional entities should aim to uphold the purposes and principles of its Charter, especially respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference, he emphasised.
Reiterating the need for the UN Security Council and the Arab League to strengthen their cooperation, he expressed support for further engagement by United Nations special representatives in that regard.
Vietnam continues backing the justice struggle of Palestinian people, as well as the two-State solution, he reaffirmed.
Speaking at the meeting, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said that the UN always attaches importance to cooperation with regional organisations in preventing conflicts and maintaining peace, especially amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Highlighting increased cooperation activities, she said the UN Liaison Office to the League of Arab States, established in 2019, has strengthened the partnership and facilitated regular contacts with special envoys.
Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, said that the region is facing a lot of challenges caused by long-lasting conflicts and the pandemic.
AL supports the UN’s efforts to address conflict hotbeds in the region, he added.
Speakers highlighted historical and ongoing efforts as well as current challenges, from combating terrorism to increasing women’s involvement in peace processes, with some commending the year-old United Nations Liaison Office to the Arab League and others outlining ways to forge further progress. Many called for fresh efforts to advance a two-State solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, urging the parties to return to peace talks./.