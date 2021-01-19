World Thailand records new COVID-19 cases Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported 369 new cases on January 18, mostly through active testing in Samut Sakhon province.

World Singapore to resume Shangri-La Dialogue this year The annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore will take place this year after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Singaporean Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen has said.

ASEAN Myanmar attracts over 348 million USD in foreign investment in Q1 Myanmar attracted investment capital of over 348 million USD from permitted foreign enterprises in the first quarter of the 2020-2021 fiscal year starting October, according to figures of the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA).