A Vietnamese doctor checks a patient's eyes (Photo: VOV)

Doctors from Vietnam’s military hospital 175 and Ho Chi Minh City eye hospital, on November 14 and 15, offer free eye checkups and surgeries and medicines to hundreds of poor Cambodian patients.The charity event, organised annually by the two hospitals since 2005, is taking place at the Royal Cambodian Army’s Preah Ket Mealea hospital. It is part of the Vietnam – Cambodia defence cooperation protocol for 2018.Nearly 50 doctors join the event, treating about 300 patients and giving medicines for some 200 others.General Ly Sovann, Director of the Cambodian hospital, said the event is effective and meaningful.Via such event and other cooperation programmes, doctors’ capacity at Preah Ket Mealea hospital has been improved, while Cambodian patients have received better treatment, he added.-VNA