At the signing ceremony (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Vietnam’s Quan Minh Co. Ltd and the Netherlands’ De Heus Co. Ltd signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 20, marking a significant step forward in Vietnam's aquaculture industry.



Both sides will jointly study and develop models for raising and producing various aquatic varieties, as well as process and trade aquatic products.



Additionally, they will work together to produce high-yield and high-quality aquatic varieties, with a target production capacity of about 5-6 billion mollusks per year while seeking domestic and foreign markets to consume products.



They will seek investment capital to develop farms, aquaculture businesses and distribution networks. The collaboration also aims to establish a closed chain encompassing seafood processing, purchasing, preservation, marketing, and export.



In Quang Ninh, Quan Minh acts as a focal point linking with associated companies and cooperatives in Van Don. Together, they are building a large-scale integrated seafood production and export chain covering 2,000ha across Van Yen, Quan Lan, and Minh Chau communes.



De Heus Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of De Heus Group, brings expertise in animal feed production. Founded in Vietnam in late 2008, the company operates nine factories and a nationwide distribution network, specialising in providing high-quality feed for livestock, poultry and fisheries./.