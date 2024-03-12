Business SelectUSA Investment Summit 2024 to take place in June The US Embassy in Vietnam held a conference in Hanoi on March 11 to open registration for the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2024, which has been scheduled to take place on June 23 and 26 in Washington D.C.

Business Domestic airlines’ fleets likely to shrink in two years: CAAV The fleets of some Vietnamese airlines are likely to shrink in 2024 and 2025, thus subsequently affecting their transportation capacity on domestic and international routes, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Favourable policies needed to lure investments via M&A deals: Experts Compared to three years ago, domestic investors outperformed on the merger and acquisition (M&A) market, but the most valuable deals still belonged to foreign investors, heard a conference on M&A trends in Ho Chi Minh City on March 12.

Business Vietnam Airlines to launch direct flights to Germany’s Munich from October National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will begin its direct services from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Munich, one of the largest cities in Germany, from October this year.