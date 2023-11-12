Politics Vietnam learns France's experience in press, external information A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Lam is paying a visit to France to study the press, publishing and foreign information work in the European country.

Politics Activities held in Turin to promote Vietnam-Italy partnership The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy has held a series of activities in the City of Turin to promote the bilateral partnership in politics, economy and culture to mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Italy.

Politics Great national unity considered strategic guideline, root of strength: Top legislator The Party and State always consider the great national unity as a strategic guidelines and the root of strength, determining the success of the Vietnamese revolution in the process of national construction and development, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has said.

Politics Prime Minister inspects major projects in Thanh Hoa province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 11 inspected major projects in Nghi Son Economic Zone during his working trip to the central province of Thanh Hoa.