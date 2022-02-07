Business Higher determination needed to ensure progress of Long Thanh airport project: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested higher determination and stronger performance from relevant ministries, sectors and agencies in the construction of the Long Thanh International Airport while visiting the project site on February 6.

Business PM urges completing construction of expressways ahead of schedule Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested completing the construction of expressways from Khanh Hoa to Dong Nai provinces at least one quarter ahead of schedule, as part of the Eastern North-South Expressway project.

Business Long-term plan encourages foreign investment in seaport development The planning of Vietnam's seaports for the next decade sets a target of creating a breakthrough in the seaport system and the attraction of more foreign investment.

Business Viglacera attracts nearly 15 billion USD in FDI Viglacera Corporation JSC, the largest real estate and building materials group in Vietnam, has developed 11 industrial parks in Vietnam and one economic zone in Cuba, attracting nearly 15 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment from more than 300 enterprises.