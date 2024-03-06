Foodex Japan 2024 include leading companies operating in the agricultural and food industries such as Masan Group Corp, An Khang Food JSC, Long Son JSC and Dong Giao Food Export JSC (Doveco).

On this occasion, the Vietnamese trade office in Japan will organise business connection sessions so that importing enterprises can sign contracts with Vietnamese counterparts.

First held in 1976, Foodex Japan aims to promote food diversification in Japan and Asia, develop sustainable solutions to food waste, and support technological advancements for increased productivity.

This year’s event, which features 3,913 booths of 2,879 businesses from 68 countries and territories around the world, will run until March 8. It is expected to attract 80,000 visitors, including 15,000 foreign ones./.

VNA