Vietnamese expats in Germany pin high hopes on new parliament
Professor Nguyen Xuan Thinh, Chairman of the Vietnam – Germany Innovation Network (Photo: VNA)
Berlin (VNA) – Vietnamese expatriates in Germany commended the contributions by the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) to the national development, and pinned high hopes on the new parliament.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in the country on the occasion of the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels, Professor Nguyen Xuan Thinh, Chairman of the Vietnam – Germany Innovation Network, hailed the achievements of the 14th NA which issued 72 laws and two ordinances that helped bring the 2013 Constitution into life.
He described the move as significant to affirm the role of the organ of highest State power in building and completing the institution of the law-based Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
Thinh expressed his delight at the renewal of the NA, saying the its intensive debates were broadcast live, helping Vietnamese expats keep a close watch on the NA’s discussions.
The 14th NA also supervised seven projects with huge impacts on the socio-economic development and local livelihoods, and decided on the implementation of a wide range of important projects.
He recalled Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in the past time, including impressive average growth of 5.9 percent in the past five years in the context of global challenges, and income per capita surging 145 percent.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Quang Anh, president of the Vietnamese war veteran association in Germany, said the 14th NA issued an array of legal documents which serve the need of national development and international integration.
President of Tan Trao Association in Germany Le Hong Cuong held that the NA had a successful 14th tenure as it won trust from the Vietnamese people and respect from international friends.
Thanks to the NA’s sound decision, Vietnam has gained excellent results in the fight against COVID-19 and economic development, he said.
Regarding the NA’s roles in the nation’s external activities, Cuong stated the 14th NA successfully hosted the 26th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-26), and the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41).
Besides, Vietnamese expats also expressed their hope that the 15th NA will work out policies suitable to bring the nation to a new high, and build a more modern society.
Thinh wished that the new NA will continue its interest in the Vietnamese people in foreign countries as an inseparable part of Vietnam’s solidarity bloc, and outline suitable policies so that the Vietnamese expats can make further contributions to the homeland as well as improve their roles in the host nations.
Anh and Cuong expected the new NA and Government will enhance exchange and cooperation with other nations, including those in the EU, saying this will help promote Vietnam’s role and position in the international arena./.