Society COVID-19 prevention crucial to success of elections COVID-19 prevention and control work has enjoyed due attention in all localities to ensure the success of the elections of the deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure, according to Bui Van Cuong, NA Secretary General, Chairman of the NA Office and Chief of the National Election Council Office.

Society Border guard forces of Vietnam, China, Laos meet to boost coordination The border guard forces of Vietnam, China, and Laos met at the countries’ border T-junction on May 22 to discuss border management and defence measures and launch a week-long joint border management programme.

Society Election Day – festive day of all people The election of deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels takes place every five years. This is an important political event of the whole country. Voters elect delegates to represent the will, aspirations and mastery of the people to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for a new term.

Society HCM City prepares polling sites at quarantine areas Ho Chi Minh City’s local authorities are cooperating with health centres and agencies to set up polling sites and finish preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils for the 2021-26 tenure on May 23.