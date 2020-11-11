Vietnamese expats in Laos give opinions on draft documents to 13th Party Congress
Vientiane (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Laos on November 11 held a Vientiane meeting to exchange views and collect feedback from Vietnamese expats on four draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress slated for early next year.
Addressing the event, Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung said the draft documents have been uploaded online for Vietnamese people living in Laos to review and comment. Additionally, they can give feedback and ideas for the documents via this face-to-face meeting, he added.
Vice Chairman of the association of Vietnamese people in Laos Pham Van Hung said he completely agrees with the draft documents, saying the Party and government have performed well the anti-corruption fight, which receives wide support from Vietnamese people both at home and overseas.
He urged better anti-corruption efforts in the coming time to win trust from the public and expected that the upcoming National Party Congress will elect qualified officials for the next tenure.
The draft documents have been developed with opinions of people from all walks of life and Party cells from the local to central levels taken into account, said Le Nho Thanh, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee in Laos.
All ideas and opinions collected in the meeting will be sent back home via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said./.