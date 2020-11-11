Politics PM expects Vietnam-Russia annual trade to soon reach 10 billion USD Vietnam and Russia should take measures to soon lift the annual bilateral trade to 10 billion USD, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said during his reception in Hanoi for Russia Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov on November 11.

Politics Vietnam Border Defence Law adopted The Vietnam Border Defence Law was approved by the National Assembly on November 11, part of the ongoing 10th session in Hanoi.

Politics NA officially relieves science minister, central bank governor from positions The National Assembly (NA) on the afternoon of November 11 relieved Chu Ngoc Anh and Le Minh Hung from their respective positions of Minister of Science and Technology and Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, during the ongoing 10th session in Hanoi.

Politics NA adopts Resolution on 2021 socio-economic development plan The 14th National Assembly adopted a Resolution on socio-economic development plans for 2021 during its 10th session in Hanoi on November 11.