Business HCM City hosts int’l exhibitions on processing & packaging, water treatment The 15th International Processing and Packaging Exhibition and Conference for Vietnam (ProPak Vietnam 2022) and the 13th International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification Exhibition & Conference (Vietwater 2022) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 9.

Business Vietfood & Beverage – Propack exhibition kicks off in Hanoi The Vietfood & Beverage – Propack, a reputable exhibition in the field of food, beverage and processing and packaging equipment and technologies, opened in Hanoi on November 9.

Business Australia increases shrimp import from Vietnam Australia’s import of shrimp from Vietnam has surged this year while imports from Thailand and China have dropped, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said, citing data of the International Trade Center (ITC).