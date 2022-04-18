Business Tra fish production, exports surge Vietnam’s tra (pangasius) fish sector is seeing a strong recovery after three years of gloom.

Videos Q1 foreign investment into real estate increases Foreign investment poured into real estate hit almost 2.7 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, outpacing the figure of the entire 2021, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Videos Vietnam’s economic growth driven by good recovery of sectors: WB Vietnam’s economic growth in the first quarter of 2022 was consolidated thanks to the solid performance of export-oriented manufacturing and recovering service sector, according to the Vietnam Macro Monitoring report recently released by World Bank.

Business Fertiliser companies expect higher earnings ahead Fertiliser companies reported profit up by 5-10 times in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2021, mainly thanks to the strong increase in average selling prices.