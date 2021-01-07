Vietnamese films to compete for cinemagoers during Tet
A scene from The Tricky Ladies V: Luxurious Lives movie (Photo: MAR6 Pictures)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Tet or Lunar New Year Festival is the golden time for Vietnamese cinema, as new films compete fiercely for the holiday crowds.
On the first day of the Lunar New Year, which falls on February 12 this year, four movies will debut cinema nationwide, including Trang Ti Phieu Luu Ky (Diary of Child Master’s Adventure), Gai Gia Lam Chieu V: Nhung Cuoc Doi Vuong Gia (The Tricky Ladies V: Luxurious Lives), Lat Mat: 48H (Face-off: 48 Hours), and Bo Gia (Godfather).
Without Hollywood movies to compete against due to the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic movies are expected to be smash hits.
“The quality of these have been confirmed as they are sequels of other previous hit movies [Tricky Ladies, Face-off] or made by well-known producers,” said Nguyen Thi Mai Hoa, Managing Director of Galaxy Cinema.
While Lat Mat: 48H is the fifth film in the series Lat Mat by singer and movie director Ly Hai, Gai Gia Lam Chieu V: Nhung Cuoc Doi Vuong Gia is also the fifth edtion of the chick flick series by director duo Bao Nhan and Nam Cito.
According to movie critic Ngoc Nick M, Lat Mat: 48H is fit for the taste of moviegoers in the Mekong Delta region as the movie combines all the elements that can satisfy any audience including comedy, adventure, action and horror.
“In fact, all these elements have proved their success in previous parts of the series. The series also about the family’s popular matters so it can be accepted easily by the audience,” he said.
Another element that can ensure success for Lat Mat: 48H this year is that the movie stars top actors and comedians like Mac Van Khoa, Truong Giang and Kieu Minh Tuan.
As part of the chick flick series Gai Gia Lam Chieu, the fifth edition Nhung Cuoc Doi Vuong Gia is aimed at female cinemagoers. Since the debut of the series in 2016, the producers have revealed each new edition at Tet. Last year, Gai Gia Lam Chieu 3 dominated the Vietnamese box office with revenue of 165 billion VND (7.1 million USD).
According to movie experts, the success of the films was thanks to the elaborate, lavish, beautiful arrangement in every scene and fashionable costumes of the cast. In addition, A-list actresses including Le Khanh, Hong Van, and Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc help remind the audience about the true value of a family behind the lavish appearance.
Starring top actor Tran Thanh, the movie Bo Gia was developed from the web drama of the same name first broadcast on YouTube.
Featuring five episodes with an average number of viewers of about 28.4 million, the producer expects a large audience will turn out for the show on the big screen.
In the online version, Tran Thanh plays a grumpy, conservative father who loves his family deeply, but in the movie, he is an easy-going father and a caring neighbour. However, both editions focus on the overall kindness of the main character.
Scriptwriter Tran Khanh Hoa believes Bo Gia will be a big hit because the movie highlights family love that suits viewers of different ages and the gathering spirit of Tet.
Although set for release initially on April 30, 2020, both movies Lat Mat: 48H and Trang Ti Phieu Luu Ky have been postponed several times due to the pandemic.
The target audience of the Trang Ti Phieu Luu Ky is the readers of the children's book series Than Dong Dat Viet (Vietnamese Prodigies), especially those born in the 1980s and 1990s./.
