Business Qualified banks expect higher credit growth quota in next few months Some qualified commercial banks are forecast to get higher credit growth quotas from the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) in the next few months.

Business Bamboo Airways successfully holds Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2022 Bamboo Airways Joint Stock Company on August 13 successfully held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) with the additional election of Le Ba Nguyen, Nguyen Manh Quan, and Doan Huu Doan as members of the Board of Management (BOM) in place of resigned members.

Business Real estate market is gaining balance: ministry The real estate market of Vietnam showed signs of recovery and more balanced development in the second quarter of this year with increases in the number of successful transactions of apartments, houses and land, according to the report of the Ministry of Construction.

Business Vietnam, Laos enjoy 24.2% rise in two-way trade in 7 months Trade between Vietnam and Laos rose 24.2% in the first seven months of this year to nearly 949 million USD, with Vietnam's export value of nearly 586 million USD, reported the Vietnam Trade Office in Laos.