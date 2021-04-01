Vietnamese firms in Cambodia strive to overcome difficulties amid pandemic
Phnom Penh (VNA) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many Vietnamese enterprises in Cambodia have tried their best to stand firm and have worked towards developing their business in the "new normal".
In the country since 2011, MBBank and Metfone, a subsidiary of Viettel, have made an imprint in Cambodia’s finance and banking, and telecommunications sectors. Of particular note, they have also set up strategic cooperation arrangements with partners based on their strengths and experience.
According to MBBank Director in Cambodia Trinh Duc Cuong, though COVID-19 has left a mark on Cambodia’s economy, Vietnamese enterprises in various fields have returned to the market with higher levels of investment and professionalism compared to a decade ago.
Meanwhile, Metfone Director Phung Van Cuong said the company can achieve its challenging growth target of 7-8 percent this year.
COVID-19 has resulted in travel restrictions, unemployment, and business downsizing, but there will be strong growth in demand for information and communications through technologies and social networks, Cuong stressed, describing this as a valuable opportunity for Metfone, which has large network coverage in Cambodia’s rural and urban areas.
At a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of strategic cooperation between Metfone and MBBank on April 1, Phung Van Cuong said COVID-19 is an opportunity for Cambodia’s digital transformation as it forces people to become accustomed to online shopping rather than shopping at a bricks-and-mortar stores.
MBBank has given top priority to supporting Vietnamese companies conduct business in Cambodia, and has helped Metfone access capital to improve its services and consolidate its position as a leading telecommunications provider in the Cambodian market.
COVID-19 has encouraged Vietnamese companies to adjust their products and services, making them more suitable with customer needs.
According to the Vietnam trade office in Cambodia, two-way trade topped more than 1.33 billion USD in the first two months of this year, up 64 percent year-on-year./.