Business Hanoi identifies key tourism products to stimulate domestic travel The Hanoi Department of Tourism has identified seven groups of tourism products to attract visitors to the capital as the latest resurgence of COVID-19 has been largely brought under control.

Business Demand for industrial land rising: Savills Vietnam The sudden increase in demand for land, factories, and warehouses in Vietnam has pushed up rental costs at industrial parks (IPs) near major cities, according to Savills Vietnam.