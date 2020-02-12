Travel Hospitality sector's bookings decline amid coronavirus outbreak fears The hospitality sector in Vietnam this year will face losses due to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak, researcher Savills has said.

The launch of the National Tourism Year 2020, slated for February 22 in the northern province of Ninh Binh, will be postponed to an appropriate time due to concerns about the complicated development of the acute respiratory disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).

The southern province of Kien Giang welcomed almost 820,000 tourists in the first month of 2020, a year-on-year surge of 57 percent, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.