Phnom Penh (VNA) - Metfone, the Cambodia-based affiliate of the military-run telecom group Viettel, and Angkok Dairy Products Co.Ltd (Angkormilk), two Vietnamese-invested firms, on July 14 signed a strategic cooperation agreement to develop telecommunications services and e-payments in Cambodia.

Under the agreement, Metfone and eMoney will cooperate comprehensively with partners in providing warehouse management software, customer's care hotline, advertising message services, Internet services, and sim data for security cameras inside ATM. They will also supply other services such as salary payment and merchant payment solutions.





According to Metfone General Director Phung Van Cuong, the signing of the document is a great opportunity to further tighten the cooperative relation between a leading technology enterprise and a national ranking brand in the dairy industry, thereby contributing to bringing good values to the people and society of Cambodia.



The signing once again shapes the long-term strategy of enterprises, especially large ones in Vietnam, towards comprehensive cooperation and mutual support for bringing social values to Cambodia, raising the prestige of the Vietnamese business community and the Vietnamese people in Cambodia, he said.





Established in 2009, Metfone is now the largest telecom service provider in Cambodia, holding a mobile market share of 50%./.