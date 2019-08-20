At the event (Photo: VNA)

Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang on August 20 presented certificates of merit to nine fishermen in Go Cong town for saving 22 Philippine sailors who met an accident at sea.



The nine are crewmembers of TG 90983TS board owned by Ngo Van Theng in My Xuan hamlet, Tan Trung commune, Go Cong town.



On the night of June 10, while operating in the Vietnamese waters, the Vietnamese fishermen spotted two Philippine sailors in a small boat asking for help. After taking the two sailors on board, Captain of the Vietnamese fishing vessel Nguyen Thanh Tam navigated to the location of the distressed ship and saved the rest 20 fishermen.



The Vietnamese vessel then broadcast a message to other Philippine fishing boats in the area to take over their fellowmen and bring them home.



After handing over the Philippine sailors to a Philippine vessel operating nearby, ship TS 90983TS continued fishing and returned to shore on August 18.



Addressing the award ceremony, Captain Nguyen Thanh Tan said: “I believe any Vietnamese person would act the same in such a situation. All of us are happy as we did a good deed, having been able to save the lives of the Filipino fishermen.” - VNA