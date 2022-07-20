Politics Vietnam, Indonesia seek ways to promote bilateral ties Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on July 20 co-chaired the fourth meeting of the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC-4) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 20.

Politics Legislator suggests raising public awareness of Vietnam-Laos relations Permanent Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man on July 20 suggested the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentarians Group (VLFPG) and the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association (LVFA) step up the communication work to raise the awareness of people, especially younger generations, about the special relationship between the two countries.