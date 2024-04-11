Politics Vietnamese embassies offer New Year greetings to Lao counterparts Delegations from Vietnamese embassies in Russia and Malaysia recently visited Lao embassies in the two countries to extend greetings on Laos's traditional New Year festival, the Bunpimay.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam shares strategic knowledge about Indo-Pacific with Italy Representatives of Vietnam presented the country’s relations with Italy and the Asia-Pacific region’s growing importance, while attending a hearing of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies on April 10.

Politics HCM City promotes economic collaboration with Washington state Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan hosted a reception on April 11 for Washington State Senator Joseph Nguyen and a delegation from the state.