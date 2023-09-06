VRepresenatives from VFF and LaLiga at the MoU signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and LaLiga - the largest football ecosystem in the world - on September 6 signed a cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be valid until June 2026.

Under the document, the two sides will exchange expertise to develop professional football and community football in Vietnam and the national teams, and to cooperate in sports training projects.

Through LaLiga Vietnam Academy, LaLiga will organise courses for Vietnamese coaches and build a foundation for nurturing young football talents with the VFF and local community football organisations.

VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan said that the signing of the MoU will bring opportunities for Vietnamese football to approach and learn more about European professional football.

He said international cooperation has helped teams, especially young players and women's football, have opportunities to attend high-quality training programmes where they can learn and gain experience.

Managing Director of LaLiga for Southeast Asia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Australia Iván Codina said that Vietnam is a strategically important country in Asia and LaLiga is proud to cooperate with the VFF to support the development of football as well as continue to learn from each other.

LaLiga is a private sports association composed of 20 public limited sports companies and clubs and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain. It has over 200 million followers globally across social networks, on 16 platforms, and in 20 different languages. Headquartered in Madrid, it is present in 41 countries through 11 offices and 44 delegates./.