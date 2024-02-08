Berlin (VNA) – Vietnamese fruits have been introduced at the Fruit Logistica, the world's largest fruit and vegetable exhibition in the world, which is underway in Berlin from February 7-9.



Seven Vietnamese companies brought their products to the event. This is the third year that Vietnam has joined the exhibition.



Tran Van Cong, Agricultural Counsellor at the Vietnamese delegation to the EU, said that the European market spends up to 300 billion USD to import agricultural products, including about 60 billion USD for the fruit and vegetable group alone. So, there is huge potential for Vietnam's exports.



In the coming time, Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will carry out an action programme to promote the export of agricultural products to the European market as well as strengthen coordination with relevant agencies and guide localities and businesses to assist farmers in producing products that are qualified to enter the EU.



More promotional work will be done so that Vietnamese goods can penetrate deeply and widely into the European market, he said.



According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, Vietnam's fruit and vegetable export turnover to the German market surpassed 36 million USD in 2023, an increase of 45.6% from the previous year.



Fruit Logistica is the world's most important trade fair for the fresh fruit and vegetable industry, aiming to increase businesses' direct access to global markets. This year, it focuses on fresh vegetables, fruits, organic products, and innovative solutions in agricultural processing equipment and machinery. The exhibition attracted 2,770 businesses from 94 countries around the world this year./.