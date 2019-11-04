Tran Van Vu and Nguyen Duc Hoa (right) will test their skills at O Parrulo Ferrol FS of Spain. (Photo: doisongvietnam.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese futsal players Tran Van Vu and Nguyen Duc Hoa will have a one-month trial at O Parrulo Ferrol FS of Spain from this week.

Both of them play for Thai Son Nam Futsal Club which have won the national championship.

If successful, they will be signed by the Spanish team, according to Thai Son Nam.

O Parrulo Ferrol FS are managed by coach Hector Souto who used to work in Vietnam as the national coach assistant and coach of the U20 squad in 2017-2018.

O Parrulo Ferrol FS, based in Ferrol, are competing in the first division of Spanish futsal.

Earlier, Nguyen Minh Tri and Tran Thai Huy, also from Thai Son Nam, joined Japanese Y.S.C.C Yokohama in the J-League 2 on three-month loan deals, beginning on November 4.

Yokohama FC are targeting promotion to the top league in the near future.

With nine matches played in the season so far, the Japanese club currently top the table with 25 points, three points above the team in second place. In total, the J.League 2 consists of eight teams./.