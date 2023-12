The festive season atmosphere is particularly exciting in Hang Luoc, Hang Ma, and Luong Van Can, the main streets selling deco items in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

With their beautiful designs and reasonable prices, Vietnamese products are dominating the Christmas market, and preferred by many domestic customers Faux Christmas trees, Santa's sleigh, and reindeer, begin popping up and lighting up all over the capital city, particularly in such streets as Hang Luoc, Hang Ma and Luong Van Can which sell deco items.Local firms have churned out various Christmas accessories like pine cones, Santa suits, snow princess dresses, and Christmas trees, whose prices are higher than those imported, but not too much.