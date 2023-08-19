Business Airlines to offer over 1 million seats during National Day holidays More than 5,300 flights are scheduled to operate during the peak travel period from August 31 to September 5, providing a total of 1.06 million seats in order to meet passengers' demand during the National Day (September 2) holidays.

Business Vietnam attends CLMV Economic Ministers’ Meeting in Indonesia A Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien attended the 15th Cambodia - Laos - Myanmar - Vietnam Economic Ministers' Meeting (CLMV EMM 15) in Semarang city, Indonesia on August 18.

Business Vietnamese longans find fans in Thai market Starting from August 18, Thai consumers can enjoy tasty Vietnamese logans, nestled within the bustling Central World trade centre in Bangkok.

Videos Korean investors turn into net buyers of Vietnamese stocks Investors of the Republic of Korea were net buyers of stocks in Vietnam in the first 11 days of August, according to the Korea Securities Depository.