Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai (second from left) and other delegates an area displaying Vienamese products at a Systeme U supermarket. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A Vietnamese goods week kicked off at Système U supermarket chain in Paris, the capital city of France, on September 25, with the participation of 15 Vietnamese businesses.

The event, which is co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, Système U Group and T&T Foods Company, aims to introduce Vietnamese products to French consumers.



In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai highly valued Système U’s initiative, saying that this event helps more French consumers know about Vietnamese goods.

It will open up prospects for other products, contributing to promoting direct exports to France and countries where the group's outlets are based, Hai went on.



Benoit Monfort, CEO of Système U Noisiel supermarket, said he appreciated the presence of Vietnamese goods as well as their quality, adding that they not only satisfy a large Vietnamese community but also meet the demand of French customers who prefer Vietnamese products.



Earlier, Deputy Minister Hai held a working session with Dominique Schelcher, President and CEO of Système U Group, during which he affirmed that Vietnam has become the choice of larger distribution corporations that intend to build a stable and sustainable supply chain.

The Vietnamese Goods Week, the first of its kind, offers a chance for close cooperation in the near future between Système U and Vietnamese businesses, he added.

Schelcher said that Vietnamese goods, with high quality and reasonable prices, are increasingly popular in the Système U's system.

He emphasised that quality and quality stability are the decisive factors to enter the French market, so Vietnamese businesses need to pay attention to these things when exploring market demand.

It is hoped that this initiative will mark an important step in cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam and the group, contributing to the growth of two-way trade between France and Vietnam, Schelcher said./.