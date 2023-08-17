Business EC launches anti-dumping, anti-subsidy investigations into Vietnam’s cold-rolled stainless steel The European Commission (EC) has announced the launch of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tax investigations into cold-rolled stainless steel products imported from Vietnam, Taiwan (China) and Türkiye, according to the Trade Remedies Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Reference exchange rate up 33 VND on August 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,951 VND/USD on August 17, up 33 VND from the previous day.

Business ﻿﻿HCM City’s leader vows favourable conditions for Korean investors Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities will improve the local investment environment and create favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, particularly those from the Republic of Korea (RoK), to do long-term business stably and effectively, a municipal official has said.

Business Advanced advertising equipment, technology displayed in HCM City The Vietnam International Advertising Equipment and Technology Exhibition (VIETAD 2023) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16.