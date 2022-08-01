Politics Vietnam attends Foreign Ministerial Meeting of Mekong-Ganga Cooperation A Vietnamese delegation joined others of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and India in the Foreign Ministerial Meeting of the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 1.

Politics President offers sympathy to Iranian counterpart over flood losses President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 1 sent a message of sympathy to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over heavy losses caused by recent severe floods.

Politics Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics steps up cooperation with Singaporean partners Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), has suggested Vietnam and Singapore deepen cooperation in specific areas, including the building of a cooperation programme between the HCMA and Singaporeans partners.

Politics President suggests Vietnam, Greece forge cooperation in different fields President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 1 suggested Vietnam and Greece foster cooperation in such areas as education-training, maritime transport, national defence, labour, agriculture, people-to-people exchange and collaboration between localities.