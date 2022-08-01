Vietnamese, Greek FMs hold talks
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Dendias in Hanoi on August 1, during which the two sides sought measures to strengthen cooperation in areas of potential.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (right) and his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Dendias (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Dendias in Hanoi on August 1, during which the two sides sought measures to strengthen cooperation in areas of potential.
Highlighting the significance of the Greek Foreign Minister’s visit, Son said it contributes to implementing outcomes of the official visit to Vietnam by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou last May, and advancing the friendship and traditional cooperation between the two countries.
They noted with pleasure developments of their bilateral collaboration since the establishment of Vietnam-Greece diplomatic ties in 1975, which has been promoted and expanded in areas such as politics, diplomacy, national defence, economy, trade and labour.
The ministers agreed to increase the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high levels, and closely coordinate and support each other at multilateral and international forums, including the United Nations and the cooperation frameworks of ASEAN-EU and ASEM.
Son thanked Greece for its donation of 250,000 doses of Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine, and appreciated its donation of 50,000 EUR to the Vietnam Olympic Committee.
He also spoke highly of Greece’s early ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and suggested the two sides closely coordinate to maximise opportunities brought about by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), especially in the fields of maritime economy, transportation and seaports, and food processing, thus facilitating the penetration of Vietnamese agricultural products to supermarkets in Greece.
Son proposed the two sides soon conclude negotiations to reach a marine transportation agreement and another on double taxation avoidance, and asked Greece to urge the EU to soon lift the "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood.
For his part, Dendias lauded the socio-economic achievements Vietnam has recorded, as well as the country’s increasingly important role in the region and the world at large.
The minister noted his hope for stronger cooperation with Vietnam in its policy towards Asia-Pacific.
He suggested the two countries maintain cooperation mechanisms, including political consultation between the two foreign ministries, and affirmed his support for sending Vietnamese guest workers to Greece and enhancing cooperation between localities.
Dendias expressed his wish to place a monument of late President Ho Chi Minh in Greece, and pledged to encourage EU countries to soon ratify the EVIPA.
The ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern. Regarding the East Sea issue, Dendias backed Vietnam’s stance and emphasised Greece and the EU’s consistent stance on the significance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of aviation, and the settlement of disputes through peaceful measures and respect for international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).
On this occasion, the two ministers witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in personnel training between the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and the Greek Diplomacy Academy./.