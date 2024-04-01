Business Shrimp exports to major markets bounce back Having identified its weakness in 2023, entering the first quarter of 2024, Vietnam's shrimp industry has undergone a clear change, reflected through increases in exports to major markets.

Business Gold price increases 8% in Q1 The price of SJC gold bars rose to nearly 81 million VND (3,266 USD) per tael (one tael is equivalent to 1.33 ounces) in the last trading session of the first quarter (March 30), up 8% from the outset of the quarter.

Business Vietnam seeing positive export signs in Q1 Recovery of the world economy, including many major export markets of Vietnam, is a positive sign for the Southeast Asian nation’s import and export activities in the coming time.

Business Wood, furniture industry advised to make operational reforms Experts have suggested domestic businesses in the wood and furniture industry to quickly reform their operations, and invest more in research and development, and design to create high added values.