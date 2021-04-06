Vietnamese intellectuals in Germany have high expectations of new government
The new government should set forth policies to facilitate investment and connectivity between overseas Vietnamese and Vietnamese-German entrepreneurs and experts in Germany with the homeland, said several Vietnamese intellectuals in the European country when being asked about their expectations of Vietnam’s newly-elected government.
Newly-elected Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh makes inauguration speech (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – The new government should set forth policies to facilitate investment and connectivity between overseas Vietnamese and Vietnamese-German entrepreneurs and experts in Germany with the homeland, said several Vietnamese intellectuals in the European country when being asked about their expectations of Vietnam’s newly-elected government.
Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Berlin, Professor Nguyen Van Thoai from the University of Trier and Doctor Nguyen Viet Anh, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Germany, stated that the overseas Vietnamese community believes that the Party and State continue putting forward sound leading policies to make the country thrive and consolidate its relations with international friends, especially Germany and Europe.
Giving comments on the newly-elected Government head, Pham Minh Chinh, both of them appreciated his experience gained through years of working in many important positions.
Viet Anh said he believes that with the resoluteness and the spirit of creativeness and innovation of the Government and the Prime Minister, the bilateral economic and trade ties between Vietnam and Germany in particular and the EU in general will grow further.
Regarding the role of the new government in the relations with ASEAN and in conducting international missions and in ASEAN-EU connectivity, he said that Vietnam is one of the driving forces of the ASEAN bloc.
Vietnam’s assumption of the role as the UN Security Council Chair in April will surely create good influences on maintaining peace in the East Sea, ASEAN and other regions around the world, he stated, adding that this affirms the country’s position, but poses pressures on the new government in leading the bloc and maintaining security in the East Sea.
Both intellectuals spoke highly of Vietnam’s recent efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and step up post-pandemic economic recovery and development.
They expressed their belief that Vietnam will continue succeeding in driving back the pandemic, maintaining political stability and making the economy thrive./.