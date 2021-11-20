Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan share ideas for post-pandemic development
Nearly 1,000 Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan are gathering at a forum opened on November 20 to contribute opinions to help with national development in the post-pandemic period.
The summit opening ceremony in Tokyo on November 20 (Photo: VNA)
The two-day Vietnam Summit in Japan, the second of its kind so far, is also attended by many Vietnamese intellectuals’ associations around the world.
It features a plenary session and eight panel discussions, focusing on current issues such as how to live with the COVID-19 pandemic in the new normal, online learning, digital transformation, building smart cities, and developing the agricultural economy in the Mekong Delta.
At the opening ceremony, the Vietnamese Academic Network in Japan unveiled a collection of 35 articles by scientists and experts working in different fields in Japan. The writings look into the strengths and technologies of Japan that can help deal with existing problems in Vietnam.
In November 2019, the Vietnam Summit in Japan was held for the first time with the participation of nearly 900 Vietnamese intellectuals in and outside the Northeast Asian nation.
By the start of 2021, there were about 448,000 Vietnamese people living, studying, and working in Japan. More than 50 percent of them are intellectuals such as students, scientists, and experts in various areas, according to the Japanese Ministry of Justice./.