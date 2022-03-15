Vietnamese, Iranian foreign ministries convene 7th political consultation
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu and Assistant Foreign Minister Reza Zabib of Iran on March 15 co-chaired the 7th political consultation between the nations’ foreign ministries in the form of videoconference.
The two sides appreciated the positive developments in bilateral cooperation over the past time, particularly in politics-diplomacy, agriculture and education.
Deputy FM Hieu affirmed that Vietnam wants to boost the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Iran, and outlines several specific measures to bolster bilateral collaboration, with an emphasis on the exchange of delegations, particularly high-level ones. He proposed that Iran import more Vietnamese farm produce and promote partnership with Vietnam in health care.
Hieu took the occasion to inform the Iranian side that Vietnam has officially re-opened door to international visitors. He expressed the wish that the two countries will work together to increase their tourism ties as an important driver for post-pandemic economic recovery.
The Iranian official hailed Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development and pandemic control, and affirmed that Iran is ready to push forward the friendship and cooperation with Vietnam across the fields.
The two sides reached agreement on specific measures to boost bilateral cooperation, including organizing activities towards the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (August 1973 – 2023), preparing practical contents for the 10th session of the Vietnam-Iran intergovernmental committee, and intensifying parliamentary collaboration and people to people exchange.
The two sides also agreed to accelerate negotiations for the signing of new cooperative frameworks in justice, agriculture and education, and enhance partnerships in commerce, agriculture, aquaculture and tourism.
They also discussed international and regional issues of mutual concern./.
