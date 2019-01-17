Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung (R) and Toshiko Abe, member of the Japan House of Representatives and Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs (Photo: VNA)



Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 17 for Toshiko Abe, member of the Japan House of Representatives and Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, who has been in Vietnam to attend the sixth Japan-Vietnam Festival.The two officials expressed their pleasure at the sound development of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership over the past time, especially in 2018 when the two countries celebrated the 45th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations.They agreed to boost cooperation between the two foreign ministries to enhance mutual understanding and political trust between their leaders and people as well as promote bilateral cooperative ties in all fields in a deeper and more effective manner.Trung spoke highly of the efficiency of the foreign direct investment (FDI) and official development assistance (ODA) capital from Japan in Vietnam’s socio-economic development.He proposed Japan push ahead with cooperation and provide more ODA capital for Vietnam as well as facilitating the granting of entry visas for Vietnamese tourists.Abe affirmed that Japan wants to boost practical and effective cooperation with Vietnam and hailed the active engagement of the Southeast Asian country in ASEAN and Mekong-Japan cooperation mechanisms.She hoped Vietnam will continue promoting its role as the coordinator of the ASEAN-Japan relations in the 2018-2021 period.-VNA