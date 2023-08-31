Truong Thi Mai , Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, and Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group (R) and CDPJ President Izumi Kenta. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam treasures its extensive strategic partnership with Japan, including relations between parties, a senior Party official said on August 31.



Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, made the statement while receiving a delegation from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) led by its President Izumi Kenta.



She proposed the CDPJ enhance relations between the two Parties and parliaments as well as people-to-people ties.



Izumi expressed his delight at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two Parties within the framework of his visit, affirming his willingness to coordinate in implementing the MoU to further develop their relationship.



He said he believed that with high political trust, the relationship between Vietnam and Japan will continue to develop in a more practical manner at all levels and in all fields in the coming time.



The two sides agreed to boost connectivity between the youth of the CDPJ and the CPV.

At the reception (Photo: VNA) On August 30 afternoon, member of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung had a working sessson with the Japanese delegation.

They exchanged views on orientations and measures to enhance the relations between the two Parties and the two countries in the coming time.



On this occasion, the two sides signed the MoU on cooperation and exchanges between the CPV and the CDPJ./.

